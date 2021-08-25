Esmael ‘Toto’ Mangudadatu and Sharifa Akeel were married on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook Esmael ‘Toto’ Mangudadatu and Sharifa Akeel were married on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Esmael ‘Toto’ Mangudadatu and Sharifa Akeel were married on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Philippine beauty queen Sharifa Akeel weds MP Esmael ‘Toto’ Mangudadatu after allegations of affair

  • The relationship between Mangudadatu, 53, and Akeel, 24, became a source of tabloid fascination after details of their private lives spilled out on social media
  • The couple were accused of having an affair while Mangudadatu was married to another woman, who described him as a womaniser in an angry Facebook post

Geela Garcia

Updated: 2:00pm, 25 Aug, 2021

