Afghan comedian Nadima has built a sizeable following on social media through her platform called Tesha De Waday, or “What is it, mother?” in Pashto. Photo: Handout
Flee Afghanistan? No way – this comedian is as determined to stay as she is to keep laughing
- To Nadima, ‘running away is not the solution’ – she wants to show the world a new beginning is possible under Taliban rule
- She says women ‘must take this opportunity to raise their voice and lead their liberation’, and will work with the group if they are ‘here for solutions’
Topic | Afghanistan
