Meena Asadi is a karate practitioner and South Asian Games multi-medallist. Photo: Yudha Baskoro / Courtesy of Meena Asadi
Meet the defiant Afghan athletes vowing to fight the Taliban’s ban on women’s sports

  • Friba Rezayee was physically abused for being Afghanistan’s first female Olympian; Meena Asadi fled her karate club when extremists threatened her life; Marwa Ali remains in Kabul unable to leave her home, attend school, or play football
  • In the face of oppression, these women are determined to keep their sports alive

Marielle Descalsota
Updated: 12:35pm, 24 Sep, 2021

