Taliban fighters try to stop protesters marching through the Dashti-E-Barchi neighbourhood, a day after the Taliban announced an all-male interim government with no representation for women and ethnic minority groups, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: TNS Taliban fighters try to stop protesters marching through the Dashti-E-Barchi neighbourhood, a day after the Taliban announced an all-male interim government with no representation for women and ethnic minority groups, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: TNS
Afghanistan
This Week in Asia

Afghan women wait for the Taliban to let them return to work, but many have little hope

  • A cafe owner, a teacher and an activist describe how Afghanistan has changed since the Americans withdrew and the Taliban took over
  • Trapped at home, working women struggle to feed their families and call on foreign governments to amplify their voice

Topic |   Afghanistan
Raquel Carvalho
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 4:00pm, 14 Nov, 2021

