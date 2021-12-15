Campaigners say the case has highlighted a double standard in the interpretation of Indonesia’s domestic violence law.
Indonesian woman accused of ‘nagging’ drunk husband cleared of domestic violence

  • Mother-of-two Nengsy Lim, alias Valencya, faced a year in jail after being charged under the domestic violence law, on the grounds she caused psychological harm
  • Her ordeal sparked a #savevalencya social media campaign credited with highlighting double standards in the authorities’ interpretation of the law

Aisyah Llewellyn
Updated: 9:00am, 15 Dec, 2021

