American-born Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom’s divorce revelations are capturing online attention in mainland China and Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Public row between singer Wang Leehom and estranged wife Lee Jinglei unites Chinese, Taiwanese netizens
- After the celebrity Taiwanese-American singer announced he was divorcing his wife, she publicly accused him of infidelity and other indiscretions
- The drama diverted Taiwanese attention from the island’s referendum, and became one of few topics that internet users from mainland China and Taiwan agreed upon
