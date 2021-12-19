American-born Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom’s divorce revelations are capturing online attention in mainland China and Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Public row between singer Wang Leehom and estranged wife Lee Jinglei unites Chinese, Taiwanese netizens

  • After the celebrity Taiwanese-American singer announced he was divorcing his wife, she publicly accused him of infidelity and other indiscretions
  • The drama diverted Taiwanese attention from the island’s referendum, and became one of few topics that internet users from mainland China and Taiwan agreed upon

Maria Siow
Updated: 4:50pm, 19 Dec, 2021

