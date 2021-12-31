Sunset at Bali’s Echo Beach in Canggu. The resort island has been hit by a lack of international tourism. Photo: Adi Renaldi
Covid-19 has worsened child sex trafficking in Indonesia, including resort paradise Bali
- Indonesian authorities have recorded an increase in human trafficking cases this year, while child exploitation is also on the rise
- Activists say trafficking is also rife in Bali and there has been a rise in online prostitution via chat messaging apps
Topic | Indonesia
Sunset at Bali’s Echo Beach in Canggu. The resort island has been hit by a lack of international tourism. Photo: Adi Renaldi