Elderly residents in the Guro district of Seoul, South Korea. The country is ageing faster than Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
In South Korea, AI phone calls check up on lonely seniors in a country ageing faster than Japan
- Is artificial intelligence the future of elderly care? That’s a question seniors at a home in Busan should ask their new friend ‘Clova’
- Clova CareCall is a new AI by Naver that checks in from time to time by giving them a call. Some prefer it to human contact, even if conversations can be limited
Topic | Artificial intelligence
Elderly residents in the Guro district of Seoul, South Korea. The country is ageing faster than Japan. Photo: Bloomberg