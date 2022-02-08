Elderly residents in the Guro district of Seoul, South Korea. The country is ageing faster than Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
In South Korea, AI phone calls check up on lonely seniors in a country ageing faster than Japan

  • Is artificial intelligence the future of elderly care? That’s a question seniors at a home in Busan should ask their new friend ‘Clova’
  • Clova CareCall is a new AI by Naver that checks in from time to time by giving them a call. Some prefer it to human contact, even if conversations can be limited

David D. Lee
Updated: 8:00am, 8 Feb, 2022

