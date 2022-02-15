A Rolls-Royce Cullinan, like the one bought by Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Instagram
A Rolls-Royce Cullinan, like the one bought by Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Instagram
This Week in Asia /  People

Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Tata’s Ferrari California or Murthy’s Skoda: which Indian billionaire has the best taste in cars?

  • Asia’s second-richest man just spent US$1.8 million on the world’s most expensive SUV, adding to his collection of Phantoms, Lamborghinis, Bentleys and Cadillacs
  • Many tycoons share his passion. Mittal has a ‘palace on wheels’, Tata favours a Ferrari and Poonawalla has a ‘batmobile’ Mercedes. So who’s the poor guy with the Skoda?

Topic |   Millionaires and billionaires
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 5:29pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Rolls-Royce Cullinan, like the one bought by Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Instagram
A Rolls-Royce Cullinan, like the one bought by Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE