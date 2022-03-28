The Parvati river, seen near the village of Malana, best-known for its export - the Malana Cream strand of hashish. Photo: Kunal Purohit
In the Parvati Valley, India’s ‘Bermuda Triangle’ for backpackers, the disappearance of Dhruv Agarwal may shed new light on an enduring mystery
- The businessman is among dozens of travellers, including American Justin Alexander, to have vanished while trekking in an area known for spirituality, drugs and dark characters
- Solo male travellers have reported being ‘lured’ and drugged by a ‘group of girls’, then waking up days later with no recollection beyond their last meal
