Experts say maternal filicide occurs due to an array of factors, including mental disorders and domestic violence. Photo: Shutterstock
Why do mothers kill? Death of child, 7, forces Indonesia to ask an uncomfortable question
- Kanti Utami, accused of slitting her children’s throats with a box cutter, told police her husband was out of work and she didn’t want them to ‘struggle in life’
- Experts say maternal filicide is driven by factors from mental illness and a history of domestic violence to economic pressures and even a misplaced sense of altruism
Topic | Indonesia
