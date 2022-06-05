Jose Ramos Horta, president of East Timor, delivers a speech after taking his oath during a swearing-in ceremony in Dili last month. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations: East Timor isn’t ‘taking sides’ but it wants Beijing’s help, says president
- Independence hero Jose Ramos-Horta has his sights set on expanding cooperation with China via the ‘extraordinary vision’ of the Belt and Road Initiative
- The 72-year-old hero maintains his country won’t get involved in any US-China rivalry, but analysts say it’s going to be a tough balancing act to pull off
