Sau Thia teaches children swimming in a makeshift pool in Vietnam’s Dong Thap province. Photo: Giang Pham
Sau Thia teaches children swimming in a makeshift pool in Vietnam’s Dong Thap province. Photo: Giang Pham
Vietnam
This Week in Asia /  People

Vietnam’s child drowning plague, and the community swimming trainers doing all they can to end it

  • Drowning is a leading cause of death among Vietnamese children, with more than 2,000 kids under 16 losing their lives this way each year
  • Community-led initiatives are making a difference but a lack of swimming facilities and poor water safety literacy hinders progress

Sen NguyenGiang Pham
Sen Nguyen and Giang Pham

Updated: 2:00pm, 5 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sau Thia teaches children swimming in a makeshift pool in Vietnam’s Dong Thap province. Photo: Giang Pham
Sau Thia teaches children swimming in a makeshift pool in Vietnam’s Dong Thap province. Photo: Giang Pham
READ FULL ARTICLE