Vietnam’s child drowning plague, and the community swimming trainers doing all they can to end it
- Drowning is a leading cause of death among Vietnamese children, with more than 2,000 kids under 16 losing their lives this way each year
- Community-led initiatives are making a difference but a lack of swimming facilities and poor water safety literacy hinders progress
