A pair of OnlyFans producers are in hot water for filming sexual acts at a Thai resort after they were leaked online. Photo: Reuters
OnlyFans couple sought in Thailand over ‘unacceptable’ sex videos that were leaked online
- Duo uploaded porn to their OnlyFans account, but a subscriber downloaded the videos and posted them in private messaging groups where they went viral
- Pornography is illegal under Thailand’s cybercrime law. The unnamed couple could face five years in prison and a fine of US$2,849 if found guilty
