A pair of OnlyFans producers are in hot water for filming sexual acts at a Thai resort after they were leaked online. Photo: Reuters
A pair of OnlyFans producers are in hot water for filming sexual acts at a Thai resort after they were leaked online. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  People

OnlyFans couple sought in Thailand over ‘unacceptable’ sex videos that were leaked online

  • Duo uploaded porn to their OnlyFans account, but a subscriber downloaded the videos and posted them in private messaging groups where they went viral
  • Pornography is illegal under Thailand’s cybercrime law. The unnamed couple could face five years in prison and a fine of US$2,849 if found guilty

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 3:47pm, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A pair of OnlyFans producers are in hot water for filming sexual acts at a Thai resort after they were leaked online. Photo: Reuters
A pair of OnlyFans producers are in hot water for filming sexual acts at a Thai resort after they were leaked online. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE