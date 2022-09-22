Indian police have deleted the photos shared online by the doctor. Photo: Shutterstock
Indian man killed after using girlfriend’s nude photos on social media ‘for fun’
- The doctor was allegedly using his girlfriend’s pictures to masquerade as a woman online, police said
- When she found out, the girlfriend and her friends allegedly assaulted him with a floor mop and bottles, after which the man slipped into a coma and died
Indian police have deleted the photos shared online by the doctor. Photo: Shutterstock