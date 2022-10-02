The latest financial penalties did little to hold those responsible to account, said some family members who lost their relatives when a brand-new MAX crashed into the Java Sea on October 29, 2018 soon after take-off from Jakarta. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia
Indonesia Lion Air crash families still in anguish after Boeing’s US$200 million fine

  • The SEC concluded Boeing’s former CEO had ‘put profits over people’ and the company ‘negligently violated antifraud provisions’
  • This adds to a long list of heartaches for many Lion Air crash victims’ families, who have fought for years for greater accountability by the manufacturer

Aisyah Llewellyn
Updated: 2:04pm, 2 Oct, 2022

