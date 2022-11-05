Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks at a Pakatan Harapan convention last month. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia election: ethnic Chinese voters long for return of multiracial politics under Pakatan Harapan
- Malaysian-Chinese have long felt dissatisfaction with pervasive racial policies and politics that place a premium on the Malay majority’s interests
- A new survey shows many now want multicultural Pakatan Harapan back in power, with Anwar Ibrahim their preferred choice of PM – by a wide margin
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks at a Pakatan Harapan convention last month. Photo: Bloomberg