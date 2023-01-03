Passengers inside the Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday. China is due to reopen its borders on January 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘No need to take risks’: Malaysians fear Covid-19 resurgence ahead of China tourists’ return
- Malaysians are questioning the rush to allow Chinese tourists to enter, worried the influx will push the country back into lockdown
- Concerns in Thailand also over a potential surge in sick or unvaccinated visitors, with some hospitals to offer AstraZeneca jabs to Chinese tourists
