Passengers inside the Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday. China is due to reopen its borders on January 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  People

‘No need to take risks’: Malaysians fear Covid-19 resurgence ahead of China tourists’ return

  • Malaysians are questioning the rush to allow Chinese tourists to enter, worried the influx will push the country back into lockdown
  • Concerns in Thailand also over a potential surge in sick or unvaccinated visitors, with some hospitals to offer AstraZeneca jabs to Chinese tourists

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 8:31am, 3 Jan, 2023

