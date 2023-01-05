Investigators at the site of the deadly crowd crush in the Itaewon district of Seoul. File photo: Bloomberg
South Korea police chief says he was camping on night of deadly Halloween crowd crush

  • Yoon Hee-keun is accused of ignoring his deputies who made multiple calls to him while he was camping with friends 120km from Seoul on October 29
  • At least 156 people died that day after thousands of revellers crowded into narrow streets in Seoul’s popular Itaewon district to celebrate Halloween

Updated: 8:09pm, 5 Jan, 2023

