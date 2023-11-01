Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has pledged to resolve a row over the kingdom’s nationals frequently being denied entry into South Korea , an issue that has led many travellers to vent their frustrations on social media.

Srettha said he would to take up the matter with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Chakkraphong Saengmanee, adding he was not aware of the problem blamed on rigid immigration policies.

Data from the Korea Tourism Organisation showed 250,000 Thais visited the country in the first eight months of this year.

A survey by digital payments company Visa found South Korea was also among the top five travel destinations for Thais in 2023.

Tourists wearing the traditional Korean hanbok cross a street near Gwanghwamun, the largest gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. Photo: Xinhua

But many Thais travelling to South Korea have come under scrutiny in recent months despite holding valid documents, sparking accusations of unfair treatment.