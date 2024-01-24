Widodo is constitutionally barred from running for a third term, but his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, has joined front runner Prabowo Subianto’s ticket as his vice-presidential candidate for the February 14 election.

“We need to keep democracy alive. For us, the [candidates] who fit that role are Ganjar and Mahfud,” said Slank’s guitarist Abdee at the band’s press conference in Jakarta on Saturday attended by Ganjar, a former governor of Central Java, and his running mate, chief security minister Mohammad Mahfud.

Indonesia’s most famous rock band, Slank, has thrown its star power behind presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo in a high-profile snub to President Joko Widodo, marking a departure from its staunch support for the leader over the past decade.

While Widodo has not officially endorsed defence minister Prabowo’s campaign, he has come under fire for his tacit support for his son’s ticket. He has also been accused of leveraging his influence to secure Gibran’s nomination and build his own political dynasty.

Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto with his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AP

“It’s very easy to choose who we want to see as the next president these days by looking at the recent [political] manoeuvres,” said Ridho, another Slank guitarist. “For me personally, [we] cannot lose hope, and that’s why we put our hope in Ganjar and Mahfud.”

The five-member band, founded in 1983 and known for its political messaging, coined the popular song “Salam Dua Jari” (“Two Finger Salute”) in support of Widodo’s first presidential campaign back in 2014.

For some Slank fans, also known as Slankers, the band’s announcement to support Ganjar came as a surprise.

“[Slank] seemed to have had a close relationship with Jokowi for so many years,” said 25-year-old Adinda Pradana Putri, referring to Widodo by his popular nickname.

“I am still not personally sure who I will vote for, but I am sure some diehard fans may follow what the band says,” said Adinda, who has been a fan of Slank ever since her parents introduced the band to her in her teens.

Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo (left) and his running mate Mohammad Mahfud during the last vice-presidential election debate in Jakarta on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Celebrity endorsements are not a new phenomenon in Indonesia, observers say, and politicians have often tapped popular figures to expand their reach.

Indonesian celebrities can have an impact by endorsing candidates through advertisements and social media campaigns, according to Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a political analyst with the Jakarta-based National Research and Innovation Agency.

“Both roles actually depend on the popularity of celebrities in public spaces,” he said. “If they remain at career peak, surely it can significantly affect views.

“Otherwise, they might [be seen as] followers or free-riders that want to take advantage of the coat-tail effects from popular candidates.”

In a manner reminiscent of its support for Widodo, Slank revealed plans to release a new song for Ganjar’s campaign.

According to Wasisto, celebrities in Indonesia often endorse candidates not only to show their support, but also with the expectation of benefiting from increased accessibility and networking opportunities if the endorsed candidate emerges victorious.

“For example, Abdee from Slank accepted a commissioner’s role in one of the state-owned enterprises because of his band’s involvement in endorsing Jokowi,” he added.

Abdee said he had stepped down from his position in state-owned telecommunications giant Telkom Indonesia to show his commitment to Ganjar’s campaign.

Ganjar, who is running as the candidate for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), was initially tipped as a front runner last year. But his popularity has since dwindled and he is now lagging behind in opinion surveys. The latest poll by Indikator Politik published on Saturday showed him behind both of his rivals with 21.6 per cent of the vote.

The same survey showed Prabowo and Gibran far in the lead with 48.6 per cent, while opposition candidate Anies Baswedan and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar received 24.3 per cent.

The chances of Slank’s endorsement of Ganjar making any difference now, with election day only a few weeks away, is likely to be minimal, according to observers. But the band’s move away from Widodo is indicative of discontent and concerns among some members of the public over his political manoeuvring.

“It depends on the way Slank convinces its fans to vote for Ganjar,” Wasisto said. “Previously, Slank mobilised its fans in supporting Jokowi because of Jokowi’s image as an outsider and a clean person.”

Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan (left) and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar. Photo: AP

While Slank may have thrown its support behind Ganjar, Prabowo and Anies have no shortage of celebrity endorsements of their own, many of whom are running for political office themselves.

Singer Melly Goslaw and musician Ahmad Dhani, who are both contesting legislative seats as candidates for Prabowo’s Gerindra party, have actively supported the front runner both online and offline.

Similarly, singers Nafa Urbach and Iyeth Bustami, along with comedian Narji Cagur, have been vocal in their support for Anies’ presidential campaign. All three celebrities are also aspiring to secure legislative seats under Anies’ Coalition of Change for Unity.