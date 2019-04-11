Channels

Indians wait to cast their votes in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: AP
Politics

India election: a death, a bomb and voting machine malfunctions mar first day of polls

  • Country begins mammoth election process in which up to 900 million people are eligible to cast a ballot
  • At least one politician has been killed in a dispute over a state assembly vote, while Maoist rebels have been blamed for a bomb near a polling booth
Topic |   Asia elections
Deepu Sebastian Edmond

Deepu Sebastian Edmond  

Published: 10:25pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:25pm, 11 Apr, 2019

A shop assistant sells kites bearing images of the Indian political rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bangalore. Photo: AFP
South Asia

As India’s mega election begins, caste-based parties threaten to upset Modi’s apple cart

  • Over 39 days, some 900 million voters will decide if they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party to remain in power
  • While much of the spotlight has been cast on Modi, the lack of a national election narrative has allowed state parties to boost their numbers by forming alliances across caste lines
Topic |   Asia elections
Deepu Sebastian Edmond

Deepu Sebastian Edmond  

Published: 9:30am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:30pm, 11 Apr, 2019

