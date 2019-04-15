An Indian voter gets her finger marked with ink at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh to show she has voted. Photo: AFP
India elections: the importance of being Uttar Pradesh
- The country’s most populous state is often seen as a bellwether for where India is headed politically
- Last time, the BJP won more seats there than any other party – but a new ‘grand alliance’ hopes to scupper its plans
Topic | India
A shopkeeper with masks of Indian Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
Gandhi to cow vigilantes, fake news and ‘watchman’ Modi: India’s election explained
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promising voters he’s India’s ‘watchman’
- Religious violence, unemployment, demonetisation, fake news and big-name opposition are some of the things he should have seen coming
Topic | Asia elections
