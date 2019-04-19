A Chinese dredger at work outside the Port of Colombo in Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
What’s China got to do with elections in India’s southernmost state?
- Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu is the proposed site of a new US$4.8 billion terminal being championed by the BJP’s candidate Pon Radhakrishnan
- Analysts say it could take trade away from China-backed facilities in Sri Lanka, but critics and political opponents aren’t so sure
An Indian voter gets her finger marked with ink at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh to show she has voted. Photo: AFP
India elections: the importance of being Uttar Pradesh
- The country’s most populous state is often seen as a bellwether for where India is headed politically
- Last time, the BJP won more seats there than any other party – but a new ‘grand alliance’ hopes to scupper its plans
