Indian farmers take part in a march organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other leftist groups in Delhi last year. Photo: AFP
Communism in India: dead or just waiting for young saviours?
- The country’s leftist movement has been decimated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral success, reduced to a mere spectator amid this year’s frenzied campaigning
- But many communists are pinning their hopes for a revival on a new breed of pragmatic young leaders
Topic | India
