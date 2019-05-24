Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Bloomberg
Indian election results: What next for Rahul Gandhi and Congress after their flop at the polls?
- With the grand old party winning only 52 of 542 seats, its future and that of the organisation’s president, now hangs in the balance
- The drubbing underscored the deepening irrelevance of the Nehru-Gandhi family in an India where the masses see BJP’s Modi as a messiah, analysts say
Topic | India
Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Bloomberg
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi. Photo: Reuters
Why Indians voted for Modi over jobs: it’s not the economy, stupid
- Unpopular economic policies don’t seem to have gotten in the way of another landslide victory for the Indian prime minister
- The returning leader’s strategy sidelined the issue, targeting some voters with images of national resurgence, others with local development
Topic | Narendra Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi. Photo: Reuters