Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress party. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enters ‘great sulk’, Modi’s BJP smells blood

  • The Congress president wants to step down, but his own party won’t let him. Will he go back to the political grass roots or will power be shared on a panel?
  • His succession dilemma is Congress’ ‘crisis for survival’, according to experts – and the ruling BJP has sensed weakness
Topic |   India
Deepu Sebastian Edmond

Deepu Sebastian Edmond  

Published: 7:52pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:57pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress party. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.