Advertisement
Advertisement
Indian Muslim women wearing masks depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate passing a law outlawing instant divorce practice. Photo: EPA
Opinion
Opinion
Arif A. Jamal
Criminalising triple talaq Muslim divorce is overkill – would India treat Hindus this way?
- The controversial practice of instant divorce was already legally invalid – thanks to a 2017 ruling. So why the sudden need to criminalise it too?
- Are Muslim practices being singled out for partisan, political reasons?
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Indian Muslim women wearing masks depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate passing a law outlawing instant divorce practice. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.