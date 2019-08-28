Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses a land reform event in Manila on August 27. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Duterte blasts Iceland over its abortion policy, hopes Nordic country will ‘ freeze in time’

  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Iceland, which introduced a UN resolution to investigate his war on drugs, was concerned about human rights but allowed abortions until the end of the 22nd week of pregnancy
  • Abortion is illegal in the Philippines, but an estimated 600,000 women have abortions every year
Topic |   The Philippines
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Updated: 4:54pm, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses a land reform event in Manila on August 27. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.