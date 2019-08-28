Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses a land reform event in Manila on August 27. Photo: AP
Duterte blasts Iceland over its abortion policy, hopes Nordic country will ‘ freeze in time’
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Iceland, which introduced a UN resolution to investigate his war on drugs, was concerned about human rights but allowed abortions until the end of the 22nd week of pregnancy
- Abortion is illegal in the Philippines, but an estimated 600,000 women have abortions every year
