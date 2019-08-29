Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tear gas is fired at anti-government protesters in Kwun Tong last week. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Economic discontent a primary force behind Hong Kong unrest, researchers in Singapore say

  • With many workers struggling to make ends meet and the young lacking a meaningful stake in the economy, hopes for a better future have been dashed, academics argue
  • But others say there is an ‘reservoir of emotional rage and anger’ brewing and an overhaul of the ‘one country, two systems’ formula is needed
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Toh Ee Ming

Toh Ee Ming  

Updated: 11:34pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tear gas is fired at anti-government protesters in Kwun Tong last week. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.