SDP leader Chee Soon Juan. Photo: SCMP
Singapore opposition politician Chee Soon Juan launches party manifesto as election chatter grows
- The 39-year-old Singapore Democratic Party is aiming for a comeback after spending the last two decades out of Parliament, which is dominated by the ruling People’s Action Party
- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recently formed a panel to review electoral boundaries, a traditional indication that a vote is imminent
A US Navy ship docks at Changi Naval Base in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore renews military bases pact with US amid deepening defence ties with China
- Washington renews pact granting US forces access to Lion City’s bases until 2035, underlining the city state’s importance to America’s Asia strategy
- Late leader Lee Kuan Yew once said he had no objections to both the US and China one day having logistics bases in his country
