Aleem Ansari’s 85-year-old father, Habib, holds a photo of his slain son. Photo: Ashish Malhotra
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Amid India’s violent crackdown on citizenship law protests, a family seeks answers after son’s death

  • The relatives of a Muslim man shot in the head during protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has alleged a cover-up by police
  • Officials have denied the charge, even as activists see the beginnings of a targeted campaign by police against Muslims protesting the law
Topic |   India
Ashish Malhotra
Ashish Malhotra

Updated: 10:39am, 9 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Aleem Ansari’s 85-year-old father, Habib, holds a photo of his slain son. Photo: Ashish Malhotra
READ FULL ARTICLE
India