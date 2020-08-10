The shells of the Sydney Opera House are seen through a Chinese flag. Photo: AFP


‘China sympathisers’: a new Red Scare stalks Australian businesses

  • As anti-China rhetoric heats up down under, expressing support for one of the region’s most important trade relationships has become a risky business
  • Right-wing manipulation of social media is fanning deeply ingrained racial prejudices and anti-communist sentiment, experts say
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 5:45am, 10 Aug, 2020

