Mohammed Ali Bhat hugs a relative after his release from prison in 2019. Photo: Getty Images
Unjustly jailed in India, Mohammed Ali Bhat’s ordeal highlights plight of Kashmiris
- Bhat spent 23 years in prison after being falsely accused of terrorism – one of thousands from the region rights groups say have been jailed on suspicion and fabricated evidence
- Released in 2019 to discover that both his parents had died, he is still adjusting to his new reality and relearning how to live in society
Topic | India
Mohammed Ali Bhat hugs a relative after his release from prison in 2019. Photo: Getty Images