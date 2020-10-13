A still from Tanishq‘s pulled ’Ekatvam’ advert shows the pregnant Hindu wife character being escorted to her baby shower by an older Muslim woman she calls mother. Photo: YouTube
‘Love Jihad’: India’s Tanishq pulls heartfelt interfaith jewellery advert after backlash from Hindu nationalists
- Hindu nationalist trolls claimed the ad was part of a conspiracy that purports Muslim men only marry women of other faiths to convert them
- Controversy surrounding the ad, which portrayed a baby shower, comes against a backdrop of rising interfaith tensions under PM Narendra Modi
Topic | India
A still from Tanishq‘s pulled ’Ekatvam’ advert shows the pregnant Hindu wife character being escorted to her baby shower by an older Muslim woman she calls mother. Photo: YouTube