A still from Tanishq‘s pulled ’Ekatvam’ advert shows the pregnant Hindu wife character being escorted to her baby shower by an older Muslim woman she calls mother. Photo: YouTubeA still from Tanishq‘s pulled ’Ekatvam’ advert shows the pregnant Hindu wife character being escorted to her baby shower by an older Muslim woman she calls mother. Photo: YouTube
A still from Tanishq‘s pulled ’Ekatvam’ advert shows the pregnant Hindu wife character being escorted to her baby shower by an older Muslim woman she calls mother. Photo: YouTube
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘Love Jihad’: India’s Tanishq pulls heartfelt interfaith jewellery advert after backlash from Hindu nationalists

  • Hindu nationalist trolls claimed the ad was part of a conspiracy that purports Muslim men only marry women of other faiths to convert them
  • Controversy surrounding the ad, which portrayed a baby shower, comes against a backdrop of rising interfaith tensions under PM Narendra Modi

Topic |   India
Akanksha Singh
Akanksha Singh

Updated: 8:02pm, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A still from Tanishq‘s pulled ’Ekatvam’ advert shows the pregnant Hindu wife character being escorted to her baby shower by an older Muslim woman she calls mother. Photo: YouTubeA still from Tanishq‘s pulled ’Ekatvam’ advert shows the pregnant Hindu wife character being escorted to her baby shower by an older Muslim woman she calls mother. Photo: YouTube
A still from Tanishq‘s pulled ’Ekatvam’ advert shows the pregnant Hindu wife character being escorted to her baby shower by an older Muslim woman she calls mother. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE