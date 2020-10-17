Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to condemn comments by Senator Eric Abetz. Photo: EPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to condemn comments by Senator Eric Abetz. Photo: EPA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to condemn comments by Senator Eric Abetz. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australian PM calls senator’s questioning of Chinese-Australians at inquiry ‘normal practices’ after they are asked to denounce Beijing

  • Scott Morrison did not directly criticise Eric Abetz’s move to ask three Chinese-Australians if they would condemn the Chinese Communist Party, but said the Australian pledge was the only one they need to make
  • Ex-PM Kevin Rudd called Abetz’s behaviour ‘repugnant’ while others say racial targeting is damaging the country

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 10:07am, 17 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to condemn comments by Senator Eric Abetz. Photo: EPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to condemn comments by Senator Eric Abetz. Photo: EPA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to condemn comments by Senator Eric Abetz. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE