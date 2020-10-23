Ethnic Armenian soldiers stand guard in a frontline trench against Azerbaijan's armed forces. Photo: AP
Opinion
Opinion
Alessandro Arduino
In Nagorno-Karabakh, drones rain death but won’t bring quick end to war
As both Armenia and Azerbaijan double down on their brutality in the conflict, the Azeris have introduced a dangerous new element
The drones, supplied by Turkey and Israel, have allowed Baku to increase its power-projection capability, removing limits to its aggression
Alessandro Arduino
Published: 4:10pm, 23 Oct, 2020
Updated: 4:35pm, 23 Oct, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
Post
Ethnic Armenian soldiers stand guard in a frontline trench against Azerbaijan's armed forces. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE