Sydney Opera House lights up in red to celebrate Lunar New Year. Photo: Xinhua Sydney Opera House lights up in red to celebrate Lunar New Year. Photo: Xinhua
‘Vilified for my culture’: why are Chinese-Australians having their national loyalty questioned?

  • As relations between Canberra and Beijing head south, Australians with Chinese heritage say they are being shamed, and that this is rooted in racism
  • Some suspect the influence of an increasingly outspoken defence-security-intelligence league that is fast dominating public discourse

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 6:31am, 31 Oct, 2020

