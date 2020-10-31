Sydney Opera House lights up in red to celebrate Lunar New Year. Photo: Xinhua
‘Vilified for my culture’: why are Chinese-Australians having their national loyalty questioned?
- As relations between Canberra and Beijing head south, Australians with Chinese heritage say they are being shamed, and that this is rooted in racism
- Some suspect the influence of an increasingly outspoken defence-security-intelligence league that is fast dominating public discourse
Topic | China-Australia relations
Sydney Opera House lights up in red to celebrate Lunar New Year. Photo: Xinhua