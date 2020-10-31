New South Wales opposition MP Shaoquett Moselmane, whose home and office were searched in June in an Australian investigation into alleged Chinese influence. Photo: AP New South Wales opposition MP Shaoquett Moselmane, whose home and office were searched in June in an Australian investigation into alleged Chinese influence. Photo: AP
Raid on Australian MP Moselmane highlights insecurity, fearmongering: analyst

  • Allan Behm says raids such as those on Shaoquett Moselmane and Chinese journalists were done for political effect and to intimidate people
  • Uncertainty amid strained China-Australia ties and the coronavirus pandemic has seen insecurity and prejudice rise, like in the McCarthy era

31 Oct, 2020

