Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Ties between the two countries have spiralled downward in the last few months over a number of issues, including alleged China influence in Australian affairs. Photo: Australian Prime Minister's Office
Ethnic Chinese community leader is first charged under Australia’s foreign interference law
- 65-year-old Duong Di Sanh was charged by the Australian Federal Police with preparing to carry out a ‘foreign interference offence’
- He was charged after a year-long joint investigation into his alleged relationship with an unspecified foreign intelligence agency
Topic | Australia
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Ties between the two countries have spiralled downward in the last few months over a number of issues, including alleged China influence in Australian affairs. Photo: Australian Prime Minister's Office