Filipino relatives of victims of drug-related killings hold pictures as they attend a Manila church mass in March 2019 in support of a complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte filed at the International Criminal Court. Photo: EPA-EFE
Duterte’s war on drugs: global human rights coalition to aid International Criminal Court in Philippines inquiry
- Investigate PH, comprised of foreign-based church groups, lawyers and political leaders, will gather evidence of the president’s misdeeds for the ICC
- Group will also probe ‘red-tagging’ of student activists, human rights advocates, lawyers, teachers and religious leaders
Topic | Human rights
