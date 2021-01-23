Chinese-Australians walking through the streets of Sydney's Chinatown Photo: AFP Chinese-Australians walking through the streets of Sydney's Chinatown Photo: AFP
For mainland Chinese migrants in Australia, adapting to new home made worse by coronavirus, racism and isolation

  • A new study shows that mainland Chinese migrants flock together to certain suburbs, such as Box Hill in Melbourne, out of a sense of social solidarity
  • The study warned that overt discrimination against the Chinese community could ‘create a threat to social cohesion’

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 5:00am, 23 Jan, 2021

