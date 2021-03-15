The Lowy Institute survey findings were released against the backdrop of increasing scrutiny of Chinese Australians have endured increased scrutiny and racism in recent years. Photo: Shutterstock Images The Lowy Institute survey findings were released against the backdrop of increasing scrutiny of Chinese Australians have endured increased scrutiny and racism in recent years. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese Australians ask ‘why is the government picking on us?’ after landmark survey

  • Australia’s Home Affairs Department commissioned a survey that asked ethnic Chinese respondents about democracy, politics and the CCP
  • Academics and community leaders say the poll, done by the Lowy Institute, has loaded questions and lumps the community into a ‘monolithic whole’

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 6:00am, 15 Mar, 2021

