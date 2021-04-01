Refugee advocates in Sydney protest against the treatment of asylum seekers at offshore detention centres run by Canberra. Photo: Reuters
Why does China’s treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang get more attention in Australia than Canberra’s detention of asylum seekers?
- Australia has long been reticent to address its ‘offshore processing’ policies, even as its officials weigh in on Xinjiang
- Experts and rights groups say xenophobia in Australia has been exploited for political gain, while Canberra may also be looking to avoid more confrontation with Beijing
Topic | Australia
