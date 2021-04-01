Refugee advocates in Sydney protest against the treatment of asylum seekers at offshore detention centres run by Canberra. Photo: Reuters Refugee advocates in Sydney protest against the treatment of asylum seekers at offshore detention centres run by Canberra. Photo: Reuters
Why does China’s treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang get more attention in Australia than Canberra’s detention of asylum seekers?

  • Australia has long been reticent to address its ‘offshore processing’ policies, even as its officials weigh in on Xinjiang
  • Experts and rights groups say xenophobia in Australia has been exploited for political gain, while Canberra may also be looking to avoid more confrontation with Beijing

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:33am, 1 Apr, 2021

