China is using disruptive technologies to provoke other nations into starting a conflict, according to India’s General Bipin Rawat. Photo: Bloomberg
China tried to wage ‘undeclared war’ against India through cyberattacks, New Delhi’s military chief says
- General Bipin Rawat, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, says China’s creation of ‘disruptive technologies’ has emboldened Beijing and made it assertive
- He joined his counterparts from Australia and Japan in asserting the importance of the Quad and its focus on the Indo-Pacific region
Topic | China-India relations
China is using disruptive technologies to provoke other nations into starting a conflict, according to India’s General Bipin Rawat. Photo: Bloomberg