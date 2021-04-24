Railway workers protest to demand the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon on February 19, 2021. Photo: AFP Railway workers protest to demand the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon on February 19, 2021. Photo: AFP
Myanmar railway workers stay defiant even after junta evicts them from homes

  • The military has forced out hundreds of families from government-issued housing for being involved in strikes and protests against the February 1 coup
  • Nearly all of Myanmar Railway’s 20,000 workers are on strike, shutting down a sector that transports not only people, but goods, harvest and military supplies

Michael Haack
Nadi Hlaing in New York and Michael Haack in Washington

Updated: 3:00pm, 24 Apr, 2021

