The Australian and Chinese flags in front of a portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Photo: AFP The Australian and Chinese flags in front of a portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Photo: AFP
The Australian and Chinese flags in front of a portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australia’s China debate gets more rancorous with harassment, threats and lawsuits

  • Defamation claims against journalists, online hate campaigns against researchers: Australia’s debate on China has become vitriolic
  • The hawks say Beijing is eroding academic freedom in Australia; the doves say the hawks are beating Beijing to it

Topic |   China-Australia relations
John PowerSu-Lin Tan
John Power  and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:42am, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Australian and Chinese flags in front of a portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Photo: AFP The Australian and Chinese flags in front of a portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Photo: AFP
The Australian and Chinese flags in front of a portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE