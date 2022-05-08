Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s party has been criticised for being racist. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia-China relations: PM Morrison’s coalition draws flak again after senator thanks Chinese community for ‘putting up’ with racism
- Liberal Party senator Andrew Bragg made the comment in a public discussion, referring to the ruling coalition’s ‘intemperate rhetoric’ about China
- Chinese-Australian observers said the senator’s remarks showed how ‘out of touch’ the Liberal-National coalition was about racism
