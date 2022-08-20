Hong Kong leader John Lee has pledged to “tell people how great we are”. Photo: Shutterstock
A new Hong Kong story: can battered city reclaim its image amid US-China tensions?
- City leader John Lee has made winning the narrative war a key task of his administration, but experts say it is more than just a publicity exercise
- Changing perceptions of the city needs to be ‘a strategic conversation about the future image of mainland China and the future image of Hong Kong together’
