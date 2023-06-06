Nobel laureate José Ramos-Horta, two-time president of East Timor, stands to deliver his speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Timor slams ‘selfish rivalries’, calls for US-China partnership for peace at Shangri-La Dialogue
- President José Ramos-Horta told a Singapore defence summit that rich nations must do more to ease inequality and stop squandering aid money
- In the USSR’s absence, China has become ‘a magnet for disillusion with the West’, he said, as he pitched anew for his country’s full Asean membership
